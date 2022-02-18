Massive Brawl Breaks Out At The End Of The Oral Roberts/North Dakota State Game

Things got out of control Thursday night after North Dakota State beat Oral Roberts.

After neither team took their foot off the gas late in the game as NDSU 77-59, tensions exploded in the handshake line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by Dom Izzo, a massive altercation unfolded on the court and the video is without a doubt a must-watch. Fire it up below.

Here’s the end of the game tonight from our broadcast. Oral Roberts fouled Andrew Morgan twice with :54 and :22 down 16 and 19 points. ORU hit a three which led to a Kolbe Rada lay-in for NDSU and then this happened: pic.twitter.com/78EIs7GKGf — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) February 18, 2022

What an absolute wild situation Thursday night in Fargo. I can’t remember the last time we saw a college basketball game get that out of control.

The fact it happened in a smaller conference is probably the only reason it’s not all over the news right now. If that happened during a B1G game, it’d get wall to wall coverage.

Well…that was quite the scene to end the Bison vs Oral Roberts game… pic.twitter.com/ZgE4MnnBAt — Justin Swanson (@SwanyND) February 18, 2022

That also wasn’t some minor dustup. It looked like the one guy at the end of the video was bleeding pretty seriously from his mouth.

I guess that’s what happens when all hell breaks loose. People tend to get hurt!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohgxfZHUE0M

It should be interesting to see if any suspensions get handed, especially considering it looked like both teams had all their players involved. All the way around, it was a complete and total mess.