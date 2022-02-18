Oscars Will Require Proof Of Vaccination, But Not For Everyone

The Oscars will require different COVID-19 protocols for those attending the 94th annual event based on whether a person is attending as a guest or as a presenter or performer.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided the audience of 2,500 invited guests, which includes all nominees, will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative PCR tests, The New York Times reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Oscars To Require Only Negative COVID Test, Not Vaccination Proof)

However, a spokesperson for the academy said that will not apply to those who have been invited as presenters or performers. For people in those categories, they will be required to test and show negative results, but not provide vaccination proof. The spokesperson told the outlet this decision follows coronavirus protocols set by the Los Angeles County Department of Health for work on TV sets. (RELATED: Seth Rogen Takes Swipe At His Industry, Explains Why He Thinks People ‘Don’t Care’ About Oscars)

The #Oscars‘ complicated COVID-19 plan has been officially unveiled. https://t.co/cFuktGkvpM — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 18, 2022

There will be a varied masking rule as well, depending on where a guest is seated, The NYT noted. For attendees who will be seated in closely-packed areas of the theater, they will need to wear a mask. Other attendees, mostly nominees and their guests, will be seated in portions of the theater that allows them to go maskless.

These rules differ from the guidelines the Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month. That report stated the annual event would not be requiring any proof of vaccination for those attending, only a negative COVID-19 test the day of the event.

That was in stark contrast to the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, which both will require attendees to show vaccination, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Critics Choice Association COO Joey Berlin told the outlet that the awards show “will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.”

“I can’t invite people to a show where they’re not going to feel safe,” Berlin added of the event being held March 13.

Vaccination proof is currently required for the following places in Los Angeles: “indoor portions of food establishments, gyms, entertainment and recreational locations, personal care establishments, and outdoor events within the City, as well as certain City facilities,” according to the SafePassLA website.

The Oscars take place March 27 at the Dolby Theater.