REPORT: Joe Rogan’s Deal With Spotify Is Worth At Least $200 Million

Joe Rogan’s deal with Spotify is reportedly worth a lot more than initially reported.

According to the New York Times, Rogan’s podcasting deal with the streaming platform is for three and a half years and worth “at least $200 million.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Initially, it was believed that Rogan’s deal was worth $100 million.

In case you were wondering why Spotify stood by Rogan as the woke mob and pro-censorship crowd tried to cancel him, you now have your answer.

There is no chance Spotify is going to move off a guy they have at least $200 million invested in. It’s just not going to happen.

It’d be like giving an NFL quarterback a three-year deal worth $150 million and then cutting him loose halfway through a season.

I wish I could say Spotify cares a bunch about diversity of thought, but the money is almost certainly the driving factor in the platform’s decision to back Rogan amid a coordinated campaign to ruin his life.

The good news for Rogan is that it looks like he won the war. First, they tried to cancel him because of his thoughts on COVID-19 and when that failed, they promoted a deceptively edited video of him saying the n-word.

Yet, neither worked and Rogan is stronger than ever. If those two hits failed, I’m not sure what else they have to throw at him.

Props to Rogan for getting a massive bag from Spotify. You love to see good people succeed.