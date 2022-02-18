T.J. Watt Says The NFL Fined Him For Joking About Using His Phone During Halftime Of A Game

The NFL apparently fined T.J. Watt for an insanely stupid reason.

Watt tied the single-season sack record this past season during a game against Baltimore, and he recently revealed to Dan Patrick he checked his phone during halftime to see whether or not he’d been credited with a sack, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that comment to Patrick cost him a lot of money.

Reminder that this play, an obvious strip sack, was not counted as a sack by the ravens stat team and prevented TJ Watt from breaking the single season record. pic.twitter.com/CUIp2hxF3S — CJ: certified knower of ball (@CJswrld_) January 10, 2022

“I jokingly said that I checked my phone at halftime of the Baltimore game, and the NFL took it as a real saying and fined me $10,000. It’s just one of those things where I’m allowed to have my phone on me at all 90 minutes before the game, or during halftime,” Watt said during a recent appearance on “Pardon My Take,” according to the same ProFootballTalk report.

You can listen to his full interview below.

Why am I not surprised? Why am I not surprised that the NFL fined Watt for a comment about checking his phone during an interview?

It’s so on-brand for the NFL that it’s not even funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

Yes, using phones is prohibited 90 minutes before the game and during the action, but this is stupid. He wasn’t caught in the act.

He says it’s not even true! He was just joking! I’m not sure I believe that, but it’s important to hold the line at this point. Even if he did check his phone to see if he was credited with a sack, who cares?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

I love football, but it’s amazing how bad the NFL is when it comes to letting the smallest stuff slide.