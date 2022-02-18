The TV Ratings For The Olympics In Communist China Continue To Crash And Burn

The TV ratings for the Olympics in China are hot garbage.

According to Deadline, the games had only 6.16 million primetime viewers Wednesday on NBC. That number has been the worst of the Olympics so far for primetime events. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBC Superstar Mysteriously Sent Home Early From The Olympics After Criticizing China https://t.co/tFkbL2CaoW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Deadline also reported that while it’s not known right now, there is a high chance the ratings will be worse than the same slot in 2018.

Leading into Wednesday primetime, the lowest-rated evening of the #2022WinterOlympics in Beijing was the very first night of competition pre-Opening Ceremony. However, Wednesday marked new lows for NBC #Olympics coverage https://t.co/O2pbVHYtao — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 17, 2022

It’s been amazing watching the ratings crash and burn for the games in Beijing. People literally do not care at all about what’s going on during the Winter Olympics.

I guess that’s what happens when the games are hosted in a brutal communist dictatorship.

ESPN Star Makes Insane Comments About China’s Human Rights Record https://t.co/oZVTUoCEsm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

It’s disgraceful that the games are being hosted in China, and money is going into the pockets of the CCP. China’s record on human rights is nothing short of absolutely appalling.

EXCLUSIVE: Owner Of Popular Washington DC Sports Bar Stands Up To China, Boycotts Showing The Olympics https://t.co/5wOJM68Zrj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

Yet, you wouldn’t really know that from the coverage we’ve seen. Outside of a handful of people in the media speaking up, including myself, most people have been silent.

This could have been a great opportunity to expose the crimes of China. Instead, most people have chosen to remain silent.

The TV ratings for the Olympics are down nearly 50% from 2018. It turns out holding the Olympics in a country ruled by a communist dictatorship carrying out a genocide isn’t a great idea. The bowing down to China needs to end. pic.twitter.com/TEnD0oJ7n0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2022

Hopefully, the horrific TV ratings prove that the games shouldn’t ever return to China. People are simply sick and tired of this nonsense and they’re tuning out.