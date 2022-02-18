Editorial

The TV Ratings For The Olympics In Communist China Continue To Crash And Burn

USA's Brock Faber (C) vies with China's Tyler Wong (L), Zhang Zesen (top) and Brandon Yip during their men's preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The TV ratings for the Olympics in China are hot garbage.

According to Deadline, the games had only 6.16 million primetime viewers Wednesday on NBC. That number has been the worst of the Olympics so far for primetime events. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deadline also reported that while it’s not known right now, there is a high chance the ratings will be worse than the same slot in 2018.

It’s been amazing watching the ratings crash and burn for the games in Beijing. People literally do not care at all about what’s going on during the Winter Olympics.

I guess that’s what happens when the games are hosted in a brutal communist dictatorship.

It’s disgraceful that the games are being hosted in China, and money is going into the pockets of the CCP. China’s record on human rights is nothing short of absolutely appalling.

Yet, you wouldn’t really know that from the coverage we’ve seen. Outside of a handful of people in the media speaking up, including myself, most people have been silent.

This could have been a great opportunity to expose the crimes of China. Instead, most people have chosen to remain silent.

Hopefully, the horrific TV ratings prove that the games shouldn’t ever return to China. People are simply sick and tired of this nonsense and they’re tuning out.