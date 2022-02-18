Supermodel Adriana Lima Shares Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Again

Supermodel Adriana Lima definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared life-changing news with her followers Friday that she’s expecting again.

The 40-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model made the announcement on her TikTok with a fun video of all the times her boyfriend Andre Lemmers liked to scare her before she appeared holding up a positive pregnancy test. The post was noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!” Lima wrote on the post as she revealed she was pregnant with her and boyfriend Lemmers’ first child together. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

WATCH:

She closed out the video with her boyfriend looking shocked to find out she’s pregnant and the announcement the baby is coming Fall 2022. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

The supermodel and Lemmers went public with their relationship when they appeared together on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, People magazine noted.

This will be Lima’s third child. She also shares daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband, Serbian basketball star Marko Jarić.

The supermodel’s social media account is also truly can’t-miss with one stunning photo after another of her appearances on the cover of magazines and at events across the globe.

