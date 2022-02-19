Bill Maher Nukes China’s Horrific Human Rights Record, Slams Americans Bowing Down To The CCP

Bill Maher hammered China’s human rights record Friday night, and everyone should listen to his comments.

At the moment, the Olympics are currently underway in the communist dictatorship, and many people with large platforms have chosen to stay silent instead of exposing the crimes of the CCP. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Maher woke up and chose violence against the CCP, China’s oppressive human rights standards, Americans who bow down to the regime and much more during the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

When talking about gold medalist Eileen Gu, the American skier who decided to compete for the CCP over the freedom-loving USA, Maher didn’t hold back and told his fans, “Cool, huh? Is it? Is that cool now to choose to represent a totalitarian police state over America?”

He further added that Gu’s shameful decision to compete for China over the USA “became a living symbol for China’s triumph over the West.” He then took a flamethrower to the dictatorship “for being an authoritarian surveillance state based on ‘how’d you like to disappear for a few months.'” Grab your popcorn and enjoy below.

This is just the latest example of Maher being a refreshing voice of reason on the left. No matter where you stand, you can’t deny that Maher is authentic and isn’t afraid to go after anyone.

He went after China for Peng Shuai disappearing, the genocide and horrific treatment of the Uyghurs, the oppression of Hong Kong, the fact China refuses to recognize Taiwan, for the CCP lacking any basic decency when it comes to human rights and he nuked the idea that China is somehow not bad because the USA has its own problems.

It’s too bad there aren’t more people out there with his kinds of guts because that was a masterclass in how to expose a tyrannical regime. He even went after the NBA’s pathetic relationship with the CCP!

From the moment that video started through the end, he was absolutely on fire!

Major props to Maher. Hopefully, more people learn to stand up to China.