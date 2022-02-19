REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Never Asked His Family To Stop Coming To Games, Star QB Says People Are ‘Making Stuff Up’

Patrick Mahomes reportedly never tried to stop his fiancée or brother from attending future Chiefs games.

According to BroBible, retired NFL player Rich Ohrnberger tweeted that the star quarterback sat down his brother Jackson and fiancée Brittany Matthews, and a decision was made that they shouldn’t attend games this upcoming season because of their nonstop antics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it’s reportedly complete nonsense. TMZ reported that Patrick Mahomes never asked his family to not attend games, and the NFL star appeared to confirm that news when he tweeted, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

Do I think Patrick Mahomes asked his moron brother and attention-addicted fiancée to stop attending his games because of the negative attention they bring?

No, I don’t believe that at all, and he made it crystal clear that’s not the case.

Do I think he probably should have done it? Without a doubt. At this point, those two clowns are in the news just as much as he is, and that’s a bad sign.

Whenever an athlete’s family members start becoming the story, you know things have gone terribly wrong.

Unfortunately for Mahomes, Brittany and Jackson are constantly in the news, and it’s never for good reasons. It’s usually because of the idiotic behavior.

I have no idea how he’s going to get them under control, but he needs to figure it out sooner than later.