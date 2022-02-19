San Francisco Woman Hit By Stray Bullet At Restaurant

A woman was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday in San Francisco while eating at a restaurant.

Police originally responded to a report of a shooting just before 5:00 p.m., according to San Francisco Gate. Police found an 85-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The woman was eating at Woodhouse Fish Co. when the stray bullet broke a window and struck her at the restaurant, San Francisco Gate reported.

“It’s unclear if it was glass or the bulled actually grazed her,” Woodhouse Fish Co. owner Dylan MacNiven said, according to San Francisco Gate. “We have been in contact with her and she is in good spirits as of yesterday.”

Police believe the shooting is related to a physical fight that broke out nearby, San Francisco Gate reported. (RELATED: San Francisco Reports 4 Shootings In 3 Days)

“Our staff is safe although a bit shaken,” MacNiven said, according to the outlet. “We had to shut down for business for the rest of the night due to it being an active crime scene.”

Homicides in San Francisco increased by 15% in 2021 and more than 50% since 2019. San Francisco Mayor London Breed committed to fighting crime by increasing police funding.

“It comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bullsh*t that has destroyed our city,” Breed said.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.