‘Freedom!’: Freedom Convoy Protesters Chant To Interrupt MSNBC Live Report

A group of Freedom Convoy protesters interrupted an MSNBC live report chanting “Freedom!” at the top of their lungs in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, Saturday.

MSNBC reporter Glen McGregor reported live on the ground in Ottawa, Ontario, where protests against the country’s vaccine mandate on truckers have persisted. Before McGregor could begin to speak, an anonymous voice began loudly yelling about law enforcement and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“You say everyone here is violent. No, it’s the cops,” the voice said. “Tell the truth about Justin Trudeau, who’s his daddy, huh?”

Protesters immediately began interrupting McGregor when he began his live report.

“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” The protesters repeatedly shouted behind him. (RELATED: ‘So Much Love’: Ottawa Locals Discuss Freedom Convoy, Say People ‘Spewing Out Hate’ Haven’t Talked With Truckers)

McGregor told host Yasmin Vossoughian that the protesters have been “increasingly turning their anger against journalists” and their resentment and “harassment” toward the media “unites” the demonstrators.

“This is the feature of these demonstrations, Yasmin, that we haven’t seen in Canada a whole lot,” McGregor said. “I know the MAGA movement in the United States we’ve seen a lot of this kind of thing. But protesters, now they see their occupation of the city coming to an end after three weeks, increasingly turning their anger against journalists. Seeing a lot of colleagues up here covering these protests being harassed, screamed at, as you can see here.”

“This is the one thing, Yasmin, that unites this group is the way they feel about the media,” he continued.

“Fu*king liars!” a protester shouted.

Footage showed an injured man lying on the ground being assisted by law enforcement.

Tensions arose between protesters and the Canadian government after Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14. The act gives authorities additional tools to strengthen their ability to impose fines, arrest the protesters, and block financial institutions from funding the cause.

Ottawa authorities have since doubled down by arresting organizers and members on mischief and obstructions charges. Among those arrested were organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency on Feb. 6 to respond to an estimated 500 vehicles forming a blockade in the city’s downtown practicing disruptive and unlawful behavior that included “excessive noise, the use of fireworks, driving through a ‘no truck zone,’ failure to drive in a marked lane, and failure to produce documents.”