LeBron James Says He’ll Play The Final Year Of His Career On Whatever Team His Son Bronny Is On

LeBron James plans on playing with his son Bronny before retiring.

Bronny is currently one of the top juniors in the country, and is being pursued by multiple powerhouse programs. Due to the NBA’s age rule, he’ll have to be one year removed from high school before he can enter the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, LeBron has given teams a major reason to draft him.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” the four-time NBA champion told The Athletic.

LeBron James' message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. @KingJames ✍️@ByJasonLloydhttps://t.co/LrWR2O4oX5 pic.twitter.com/MzkVc12ho0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2022

While it’s too early to know what kind of NBA prospect Bronny James will be, these comments from his dad guarantee he’ll get drafted.

Even if you draft him and he never plays, the marketing value of one year of LeBron James on your roster is worth an incredible amount of money, and I say that as a guy who doesn’t even like him. It’s simply true.

It’ll be his final year in the NBA and it will be his going away tour. The media attention on whatever team he happens to be on at the time will be insane.

The Lakers star wants to make sure his son makes the NBA, and these comments should get the job done.