Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Hits Wisconsin Assistant Joe Krabbenhoft During Massive Brawl

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is almost certainly in huge trouble after losing to Wisconsin.

Following the humiliating loss to the Badgers, Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard exchanged words in the handshake lineup, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and then people from both sides got into a massive brawl. You can see the carnage unfold below.

Seriously, how the hell is Juwan Howard not in handcuffs right now? I’m not even saying this as a Wisconsin fan. I’m saying it as a sports fan.

You can’t strike an opposing coach and then just expect to leave the court with zero consequences. At least one Wisconsin police officer could be seen heading in the direction of Michigan’s locker room behind Howard, but it’s unclear if he was going to speak with him or to protect him.

Given the outrage of the fans, it could easily be the latter.

What an absolute clown show from Howard. He should be beyond embarrassed. It’s disgraceful, and there’s no excuse.

At a minimum, he needs to be suspended multiple games, and the authorities in Madison should take a hard look at pressing charges. We live in a society and you can’t just swing on people.