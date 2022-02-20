Queen Elizabeth II Tests positive For COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The balance said in a statement that the queen, 95, is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and will resume “light duties.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement said.

In January 2021, the queen was vaccinated against the virus and has been boosted since.

Several people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Windsor Castle. The news of the queen’s positive test comes less than a week after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband and the queen’s son, Charles, Prince of Wales, tested positive the prior week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Leader of the Opposition, Labor’s Sir Keri Starmer, tweeted, “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted, “My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19.”

In January, Johnson lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions by no longer requiring face masks in certain situations or COVID-19 vaccine passports for large events. (RELATED: England Ends Mandatory Masking, COVID-19 Passports)

While the nation’s five-day self isolation requirement for the infected will stay, it is reportedly expected to be lifted before its scheduled expiration March 24.