REVIEW: ‘1883’ Brings Fans To The Brink In ‘Racing Clouds’

I’ve been high on “1883” ever since I saw the pilot episode. The “Yellowstone” prequel started off hot right away, and never really slowed down through the first eight episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The ninth episode of the season, “Racing Clouds,” brought things to a level so intense that I’m not even sure we’ve seen anything similar in “Yellowstone.”

The Duttons and the rest of the people going to Oregon came across some murdered Native Americans, and James, Shea and Thomas hunt down the killers in dramatic fashion.

Unfortunately for Elsa and the rest of the camp, the Native Americans made a house call that ended in an absolute slaughter. It was a bloodbath that is hard to describe.

Luckily, Elsa’s Native American husband being referenced was enough to save her life, despite being shot by an arrow. Or, so we thought! According to James, the arrow was so dirty that there’s nothing they can do to stop her from getting infected.

We knew this scene was coming all season because it was in the opening of the pilot. Now, we got there and watched it play out, and it was every bit as sinister as expected. Also, James seemed to hint at landing in Montana when promising to find a place to lay Elsa to rest. It’s a nice way to tie it back to the original series.

So, where do we go from here? I don’t know but “1883” has already earned its spot among the best shows on TV, and season one isn’t even over yet.

If you’re not watching, you 100% need to. It’s absolutely outstanding.