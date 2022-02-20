Shooting At Portland Protest Leaves One Dead, Five Injured

During a protest against police brutality Saturday night, one person was killed and five others were injured, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release.

“I was sitting in the room talking to my wife, and all of a sudden you hear repeated gunshots,” Jeff Pry, a resident of the area, told The New York Times.

A woman had already died by the time officers showed up at the scene near the intersection of Northeast 55thAvenue and Northeast Hassalo Street, according to a statement released by the Portland Police Bureau. Two men and three women were taken to a hospital and their status is unknown at the time, according to the press release. (RELATED: Portland Police Department Reportedly Spent $12.4 Million After Year Of Unrest And Riots)

Press Release: Shooting in Rose City Park Neighborhood, One Deceased and Multiple Victims Injured

Link: https://t.co/dNOmXxUFnt pic.twitter.com/5wBRZWCDHZ — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 20, 2022

Social media posts show the protest was a reaction to the death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old black man Minneapolis police fatally shot as they were conducting a no-knock search warrant on Feb. 2. Locke was sleeping on the couch when a SWAT team entered the apartment, according to bodycam footage. The death of Locke caused unrest and anger in Portland.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s identity and investigators will determine what information about the incident will be released to the public, according to the police statement.