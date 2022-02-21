Man Narrowly Avoids A Gigantic Shark In Terrifying Viral Video

A video making the rounds will keep you out of the water for a long time!

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man was scuba diving when a massive shark swam right over top of him and even appeared to make contact at one point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the terrifying video below.

This video right here is a perfect example of why I’m not a huge fan of getting in the water. Who the hell wants to deal with this nonsense.

Seriously, who wants to risk swimming around a shark this size? If you do, you might want to get checked to make sure you don’t have a few screws loose.

Massive Great White Shark Gets Found On A Beach In North Carolina, And The Photos Are Terrifying https://t.co/arMLbHM1s3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2022

We’ve all seen “Jaws,” right? We all know how this story ends! You mess around with sharks long enough, you’re bound to find yourself in serious trouble.

Luckily, this dude narrowly avoided a disaster, but how many times does he want to roll the dice? I wouldn’t do it again if it was me!

Keep your head on a swivel at all times or you might end up being a mid-afternoon snack.