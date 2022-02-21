WATCH: Beverly Hills Firefighter Gets Drilled By Human Resources For Refusing The Vaccine, Gets Fired Afterwards

A Beverly Hills firefighter who applied for a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine was drilled by human resources for refusing the shot before ultimately being fired, according to a clip from the Daily Caller’s new documentary, “Hero to Zero.”

Josh Sattley, an eleven-year firefighter for the Beverly Hills Fire Department, met with human resources virtually to discuss his religious beliefs and how those beliefs influenced his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. A Mormon, Sattley explained that he prayed about taking the vaccine when it was first rolled out, and based on his prayers, determined receiving the vaccine was not the right decision for him.