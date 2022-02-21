REPORT: Britney Spears Inks $15 Million Deal For Tell-All Book

Britney Spears reportedly inked a multi-million dollar book deal for a tell-all book about her conservatorship, career and relationship with her family.

Publishing insiders said the 40-year-old singer will write a memoir for Simon & Schuster, Page Six reported Monday. The deal was reportedly struck after a bidding war with several other publishers, an insider shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears set to pen tell-all book in bombshell $15M deal https://t.co/NlzspqCF9S pic.twitter.com/hb1RCgqKLI — Page Six (@PageSix) February 21, 2022

The source said the deal is reportedly “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” the outlet noted.

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been hinting about writing a book and sharing the experiences she’s gone through during her career and struggles with her family in her nearly 14 years of conservatorship. One post on her Instagram in January included an image of a typewriter, and read, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s younger sister, released a tell-all in January titled “Things I Should Have Said.”

In response, the “Womanizer” hitmaker slammed the claims her sister made in the book about their relationship and wrote on her social media that she “should’ve slapped” her younger sister and her mom, Lynne, “across their f***ing faces.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

In November, a judge terminated the conservatorship. Britney had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.