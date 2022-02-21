Editorial

Bruce Arians Denies Having A Bad Relationship With Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians has fired back at a report he didn’t have a great relationship with Tom Brady.

Former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger recently tweeted that there were issues between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and the recently retired quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring,” Ohrnberger tweeted to his followers.

However, Arians has now responded, and it sounds like it’s all complete nonsense.

“It seems like there’s one (story) every day now. Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bullsh*t, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times when discussing the report.

Obviously, the only people who know the truth about the relationship between Brady and Arians are the two of them and the men around them.

However, it’s hard to believe the relationship wasn’t good and we’re only just now hearing about it.

The two of them won a Super Bowl during Tom’s first season with the team and they just recently capped off a very solid season.

While it might not have been a perfect relationship, they clearly got along well enough to win at a high level.

 

It also doesn’t really matter at this point. Brady is retired and Arians now has to figure out a way to win without him. Still, the drama never stops in the NFL!