Suspected Drug-Fueled ‘Party’ Leaves 5 Dead, Baby Found Alive With Woman ‘High As A Kite’

Police discovered five bodies Sunday inside an apartment in Commerce City, Colorado, following what appeared to have been a drug-fueled party.

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said police found the bodies of three women and two men inside an apartment at The North Range Crossings Apartments at 14480 E. 104th Ave., The Denver Post reported. An adult and 4-month-old infant were in the apartment but survived, according to The Denver Post.

Nichols said police found a substance that “could be described as illicit narcotics” in the home, but there needed to be more testing to confirm what it is. Investigators have not determined how the five people died, but it appears they were not violently killed and there also did not appear to be any hazardous gas in the area, according to The Denver Post. (RELATED:Four Men Charged In Fatal Overdose Of ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams)

BREAKING – Commerce City Police and medical personnel found 5 adults dead inside an apartment at 14400 block of E. 104th Avenue. Police department tells me at this time they do NOT believe this was a crime of violence. pic.twitter.com/1Am38DOcqc — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) February 21, 2022

“If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad,” Nichols said. “If it was drugs, no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency. It happened pretty quickly — speculation on my part.”

Next-door neighbor Ian Scott, 31, told The Denver Post he heard screaming on Sunday and saw a woman outside who appeared to be “high as a kite” holding a baby and talking on the phone. The woman told Scott she tried giving a man in the apartment a drug used to reverse overdoses.

Nichols said on Saturday there was loud music coming from the house until about midnight, according to The Denver Post.

“It was a party,” he said. “I saw what I saw.”