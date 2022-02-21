Crowd Cheers On Trump For Presidents’ Day Outside His Florida Golf Course

Former President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers and praise outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Presidents’ Day.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, tweeted the video of Trump waving to a crowd of his supporters. “Happy President’s Day, 45” the tweet reads.

Happening now outside of Trump International Golf Club in the GREAT state of FLORIDA! AWESOME!! Happy President’s Day, 4️⃣5️⃣🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/6rryLx4aby — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 21, 2022

Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, went live early Monday morning with approximately 150,000 users waitlisted to register. The new app has reportedly reached the top of the Apple app store. (RELATED: Trump’s TRUTH Social Finally Rolls Out In App Store)

Trump said in a statement Monday that his new media company has “some of the greatest assets in the world and very low debt. Also, we’re loaded with cash. The Fake News Media hates talking about it!”

In a video taken of Trump while playing golf last month, he jokes about another run for the presidency. “First tee, 45th President of the United States,” a bystander is heard saying.

45th President – Donald J. #Trump ✅

47th President – Donald J. Trump 📆 pic.twitter.com/JVQlfRxMvf — 🇺🇸WRN (WE R NEWS)🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitNew2) January 26, 2022

“45th and 47th,” Trump responds.

Trump has hinted several times at a possible run in 2024. During a May interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, Trump said he was “absolutely enthused” and looked “forward to doing an announcement at the right time.”

“It’s very early, but I think people are going to be very, very happy … when I make a certain announcement,” Trump said. “For campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing. Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with. So we are looking at this very, very seriously.”