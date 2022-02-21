Entertainment

Dominatrix Outfits, Hats With Eye Holes And More Appear During London Fashion Week

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022

(Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Dominatrix outfits, giant hats with eye holes and more appeared Saturday during British designer Richard Quinn’s Fall Winter 2022 show at London Fashion Week.

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

It is obvious some of these looks truly turned heads. Especially when the models stepped out in a wild variety of head-to-toe black and floral print jumpers, jackets and dresses.

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

The looks were topped off with matching high heel boots and wide-brimmed hats that covered their entire head leaving only eye holes so models could see their way down the runway.

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

There was also bondage-inspired looks with models in form-fitted latex numbers. One was a canine suit-clad model and they were walked down the runway by another model in a latex catsuit with the help of a leash.

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

At one point, a model appeared in a pale pink lingerie number that looked inspired by the 1960s, purple gloves and pink tights. More of the looks from the show can be seen here.

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn Runway Fall 2022. London. UK (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

The designer has also rocked the runway in BDSM (bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism) inspired looks in recent years.

LFW-Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020 (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020 (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

During London Fashion Week in 2020, models walked the catwalk wearing latex dominatrix looks complete with a pretty floral dress on top.

LFW-Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020 (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

LFW-Richard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020 (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

During New York Fashion Week recently, jockstrap face masks made their debut. The fashion world is really trying some new looks these days.