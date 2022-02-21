Dominatrix Outfits, Hats With Eye Holes And More Appear During London Fashion Week

Dominatrix outfits, giant hats with eye holes and more appeared Saturday during British designer Richard Quinn’s Fall Winter 2022 show at London Fashion Week.

It is obvious some of these looks truly turned heads. Especially when the models stepped out in a wild variety of head-to-toe black and floral print jumpers, jackets and dresses.

The looks were topped off with matching high heel boots and wide-brimmed hats that covered their entire head leaving only eye holes so models could see their way down the runway.

There was also bondage-inspired looks with models in form-fitted latex numbers. One was a canine suit-clad model and they were walked down the runway by another model in a latex catsuit with the help of a leash. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

At one point, a model appeared in a pale pink lingerie number that looked inspired by the 1960s, purple gloves and pink tights. More of the looks from the show can be seen here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The designer has also rocked the runway in BDSM (bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism) inspired looks in recent years.

During London Fashion Week in 2020, models walked the catwalk wearing latex dominatrix looks complete with a pretty floral dress on top.

During New York Fashion Week recently, jockstrap face masks made their debut. The fashion world is really trying some new looks these days.