Elementary School Student Brings Loaded Handgun To School, Says He Wanted To ‘Shoot Zombies’

An elementary schooler was caught Friday with a loaded handgun on school property in an attempt to “shoot zombies,” according to a Laurens Police Department detective in South Carolina.

Lt. Scott Franklin, a spokesperson for the department, said during a news conference the same day that a staff member at Laurens Elementary School discovered a “small frame gun” on a student’s desk seat and “immediately notified school administration and the school resource officer who then took possession of the firearm.”

“There was never a threat made toward any other students or staff,” Franklin said.

Detective J.C. Brewington said during the same press conference that the student brought the gun to “shoot zombies.” The student is reportedly facing disciplinary action, according to CNN.

Ameca Thomas, the superintendent of Laurens County School District 55, put out a statement applauding school resource officer’s quick response and law enforcement officials for arriving “within a matter of minutes.” (RELATED: Montgomery County High School Sees Shooting After County Council Removed Student Resource Officers, Police)

“Earlier today, a staff member at Laurens Elementary School discovered a loaded handgun in a classroom. The employee acted according to protocol in swiftly alerting school officials,” Thomas said Friday.

“The School Resource Officer responded immediately and additional law enforcement presence was at the school within a matter of minutes,” the statement continued. “Please be assured that your school district is working diligently to enhance safety protocols to deter this type of incident again in our school district.”

The student’s grandfather, Kalim Abdul Alwajid, was arrested and charged with “unlawful conduct toward a child,” according to a local news outlet.

Laurens Elementary School and the Laurens City Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.