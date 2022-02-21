EXCLUSIVE: Former Delta Force Operator Robert Keller Talks About His Love For Gunfights

Robert Keller is not a man you want to see coming your direction if you’re a bad guy.

I sat down with the former Delta Force operator for a lengthy interview about a variety of subjects, and he didn’t hold back at all.

Most notably, the former member of The Unit is a big fan of gunfights, and he knew he was hooked on the after the first time he got shot at.

Fire up the interview below, and enjoy!

I will have several more clips and moments coming throughout the week of this interview with Keller, and I can promise you won’t want to miss any of it.

He’s a grade-A American badass, and we should all be very happy that guys like him exist, and that they’re fighting on our side.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we’ve all seen the movie, there’s a lot more details people don’t know and can’t imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/m8AJ8qkiZS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back over the next several days to see the best moments from the interview.

“When you’re 19 or 20 years old, you don’t know anything.” Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant responds to young Americans who think the USA is a terrible place to live. You don’t want to miss these comments! pic.twitter.com/4dgZm1Ig8S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2022

I can promise you’re not going to want to miss a single one!