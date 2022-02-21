Finnish Skier Remi Lindholm Suffers A Frozen Penis During The Olympics

Finnish skier Remi Lindholm suffered a brutal situation during the Olympics.

According to Reuters, Lindholm’s penis froze during a cross-country skiing race at the games in China over the weekend due to “howling, freezing winds.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men’s Olympic 50km race) … it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through,” Lindholm told Finnish media, according to the same Reuters report. He used a heat pack to help remedy the situation.

It was the second time Lindholm’s penis had frozen. The same thing happened during a race in 2021.

The most fascinating part of this story is that it’s not the first time Lindholm has ever suffered a frozen penis, which is just an absurd statement to say out loud.

It’s his second time! He’s already suffered a frozen penis before!

A Finland skier is said to have suffered a FROZEN PENIS in the mens 50k mass start race due to frigid temperatures😱 Even though the event was shortened to 30km, Finland's Remi Lindholm still needed a heat pack to thaw out his body part.

Once you freeze your penis once, you should probably stop doing whatever it is that caused that to happen. Stop skiing and switch over to a sport that’s not conducted in such brutal environments.

