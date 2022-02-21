Former Delta Force Commando Robert Keller Talks About Wanting ‘Red Dawn’ To Happen As A Kid

Robert Keller is a big fan of “Red Dawn.”

I recently sat down with the former Delta Force commando to talk about a bunch of different topics, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about the classic 1984 film with Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze. Why? Well, we’re both huge fans and had similar childhoods when it came to the film about a communist invasion of America.

“I literally wished that would happen my whole childhood…As a kid I wanted [Red Dawn] to happen,” Keller told me as he busted out a few laughs.

You can watch his full comments in the video below. Enjoy.

For those of you who haven’t seen the full interview, I suggest you check it out ASAP. Keller is a legit badass, and he is an incredibly entertaining guy as well.

“That was the best day of my life.” What’s it like to get in a gunfight with terrorists? I asked former Delta Force commando Robert Keller about his first gunfight, and his answer was awesome. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/29sdRTjMKK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

