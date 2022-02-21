‘Like A Boa Constrictor’: Freedom Convoy Organizer Bob Bolus Describes Plan To Invade DC

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Bob Bolus announced the movement’s plan to “squeeze” Washington, D.C. like a “boa constrictor” as the movement continues its nationwide anti-mandate protests.

“We intend to circle Washington, D.C., and basically, I’ll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor,” Bolus said in an interview with Fox 5 DC’s Lindsay Watts. “That basically squeezes you, chokes you, and then swallows you. And that’s what we’re going to do to D.C.”

Watts pointed out that there are “a lot of people that don’t want that to happen,” who want to “get to work, get to where they need to go, to have emergency services reach them in the event of an emergency.”

Watts asked Bolus if he fully realized the risk surrounding D.C. might involve. Bolus responded by saying that a lane would be left clear for emergency vehicles, and that the “Freedom Convoy” would not “compromise anybody’s safety or health one way or the other.” However, Bolus said it was “too bad” for those who would not be able to get to work. (RELATED: ‘Freedom!’: Freedom Convoy Protesters Chant To Interrupt MSNBC Live Report)

When asked how long the “Freedom Convoy” would be parked, Bolus simply responded that he had “no idea.”

Watts mentioned in a follow up tweet that DMV law enforcement was “having trouble” finding towing companies willing to tow trucks parked in the “Freedom Convoy.”

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that they are “monitoring the situation” and are in touch with “National Capital Region local, state, and federal partners.” “This is standard practice any time the potential exists for a significant protest that could disrupt the safe and efficient flow of traffic on Virginia highways,” the statement added.

The ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests have seen truckers across the U.S., Canada, and the other parts of the world unite against COVID-19 mandates. In Canada, police have begun cracking down on the protests, arresting organizers, and trampling protesters with horses. Ottawa police accused protesters of using children as human shields.

District Towing in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.