‘Handle Them In A Courtroom’: Kyle Rittenhouse Vows To Hold The Media, Politicians ‘Accountable’ With The Launch Of A New Project

Kyle Rittenhouse vowed Monday to hold media organizations and public figures accountable for repeatedly calling him a “white supremacist” and a “murderer.”

Rittenhouse announced his team is launching “The Media Accountability Project” to fundraise and bring forth legal action toward media organizations that have reported “lies” and inaccurate information.

The 18-year-old was acquitted on Nov. 19, 2021, for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle in August, 2020.

“Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” Rittenhouse told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “We are going to be holding them accountable…. I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So, I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me.”

Carlson asked if he intends to sue media organizations for falsely reporting that he was a “white supremacist” and illegally “crossed state lines” with a firearm. Rittenhouse pledged to bring legal action against the media, politicians, and public figures — including “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg — for calling him a “murderer.”

“Right now, we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers,” he said. “She went on to still say that. And there’s others. Don’t forget about Cenk [Uygur] from the Young Turks, he called me a ‘murderer’ before the verdict and continues to call me a ‘murderer.'”

“We are going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all going to be held accountable and we’re gonna handle them in a courtroom,” Rittenhouse said.

Despite his acquittal, Goldberg claimed that Rittenhouse “murdered” Rosenbaum and Huber during a Nov. 22 segment of “The View.” Cenk Uygur, host of “The Young Turks,” claimed in a Nov. 19 tweet that anyone who supports the acquitted teen is a “piece of sh*t” since Rittenhouse “endangered everyone” and killed two people at a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest.

Then presidential candidate Joe Biden posted a video in September 2020, accusing former President Donald Trump of refusing to “disavow white supremacists.” The footage included a photograph of Rittenhouse carrying the AR-15 style rifle later used in the shooting. (RELATED: ‘Actual Malice’: Rittenhouse Responds To Biden Calling Him A ‘White Supremacist’)

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called the 18-year-old “a little murderous white supremacist” just two days following his acquittal. Jason Johnson claimed Rittenhouse’s acquittal made it “open season” for a “white nationalist” to shoot protesters with an AR-15.

MSNBC “ReidOut” blooger Ja’han Jones claimed that Rittenhouse “flashed a white supremacist symbol” in an opinion piece titled “Kyle Rittenhouse trial was designed to protect white conservatives who kill.”

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush also referred to the verdict as “white supremacy in action” and accused the justice system of not holding “white supremacists accountable” in a Nov. 19 tweet.

Rittenhouse told Carlson that he is not racist and said, “I support the BLM movement” during an exclusive interview in November. He further noted that his case had “nothing to do with race,” but pertained to the right to self-defense.