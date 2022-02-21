‘Awesome’: Canadian Police Reportedly Celebrated Injuring Protesters, Investigation Launched

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride team in Ottawa to quell the “Freedom Convoy” protests allegedly sent several messages celebrating the use of force against demonstrators, with one message calling a recent horse trampling video “awesome,” Rebel News reported Saturday.

One message allegedly from a RCMP Musical Ride team member identified as Andrew Nixon told his fellow officers in a group chat not to “kick all of [the protesters] out until next weeks group gets our turn,” according to the report.

“Time for the protesters to hear our jackboots on the ground,” Nixon allegedly said in a separate message, Rebel News reported. One member of the group chat reportedly criticized Nixon for his statements, prompting him to apparently sarcastically offer “free hugs and unicorn stickers” to the protesters.

Another member identified as Marca allegedly called a video of officers trampling over protesters while on their horses “awesome.”

“Just watched the horse video – that is awesome,” the message allegedly read. “We should practice that maneuver.” (RELATED: Media Wage Harassment Campaign Against Freedom Convoy Donors Doxxed In GiveSendGo Hack)

The RCMP released a statement Sunday noting it is “aware of the material circulating on social media pertaining to a chat group that includes some of its members, and we can confirm that we are looking into the matter.”

“This material is not representative of those who have committed themselves to serving Canadians with integrity and professionalism,” the statement continued. “All members of the RCMP know that, whether on or off duty, they have a responsibility to hold themselves to the highest professional standards and are subject to the Code of Conduct of the RCMP at all times.”

Video footage captured Friday shows law enforcement agents on horseback pushing through a crowd of protesters, appearing to knock members of the crowd down.

WATCH: Close up of peaceful protestors in Ottawa protesting mandates being trampled by the mounted unit. Yes, this is Canada in 2022. pic.twitter.com/I776GdTIwe — K2🍁🚛 (@kiansimone44) February 18, 2022

“They just fully trampled that lady,” a man on the video is heard saying.

Canada’s Special Investigations Unit released a statement Sunday noting the agency is investigating two incidents: one involving an officer on horse that left a 49-year-old woman with a “serious injury” and another in which Vancouver Police Department officers “discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals.”

Members of the “Freedom Convoy” are protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates and pandemic-related restrictions.