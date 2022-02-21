Biden Issues Executive Order After Putin Recognizes Separatists In Ukraine

President Joe Biden will soon issue an executive order in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist-controlled Ukrainian territories as independent, the White House announced Monday.

Putin delivered an aggressive speech Monday where he claimed that “modern-day Ukraine was in full and in whole created by Russia,” according to The New York Times. The Russian president followed up his speech by signing decrees recognizing the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

“We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement shortly following Putin’s speech and decree-signing. (RELATED: Biden Says US Believes Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine, Will Target Kyiv)

“President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” Psaki continued. “This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.”

Biden’s executive order hits the two separatist regions with limited economic sanctions but does not target Russia directly. Buzzfeed News correspondent Christopher Miller described the executive order as “symbolic” because “there is already next to none of this to, from, or in Donetsk and Luhansk occupied territories.”

The administration also plans to “announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments,” Psaki said.

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned Putin’s move, calling it “a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” in a statement. Blinken said the executive order “is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law.”

“It is not directed at the people of Ukraine or the Ukrainian government and will allow humanitarian and other related activity to continue in these regions,” he declared.

Psaki’s statement concluded with a note that the administration is closely consulting with its Allies and partners as well as Ukraine.

While the White House had no public events scheduled for Monday, the president has been on the phone with multiple world leaders. The administration noted he’s spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.