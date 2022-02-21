2-Year-Old Biden Tweet About Putin Comes Back To Bite Him

A two-year-old tweet from then-presidential nominee Joe Biden claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin was scared of him has come back to bite him two years to the date as Russia invades parts of Ukraine.

Biden tweeted on Feb. 21, 2020 that Putin “doesn’t want me to be President.”

“He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

Exactly two years later, Putin recognized the independence of two Ukrainian regions. CBS News tweeted the move signaled Putin is “no longer interested in negotiating with the West to find a diplomatic resolution.” (RELATED: US Official: Ukraine Crisis ‘Is The Most Significant Military Mobilization In Europe Since The Second World War’)

BREAKING: Putin recognizes independence of two Ukraine breakaway regions, signaling he’s no longer interested in negotiating with the West to find a diplomatic resolution https://t.co/58EblOTUaE — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2022

After an anti-Ukraine speech Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, according to The New York Times. The decrees order Russian armed forces to enter the territories for “peacekeeping functions.”

BREAKING: Putin orders Russian troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. Decrees just published call for Russian “peacekeeping” missions to be sent immediately to the newly recognized territories. At the same time, Russian media full of reports of “Ukrainian attacks.” pic.twitter.com/pPRU3P02VT — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 21, 2022

Following Putin’s announcement, Biden issued an executive order that “will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration “anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately.”

Buzzfeed News correspondent Christopher Miller said President Biden’s order was largely “symbolic” because “there is already next to none of this to, from, or in Donetsk and Luhansk occupied territories.”

Psaki said “these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.”