Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended For The Rest Of The Regular Season

Juwan Howard (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/status/1495488585839095809)

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for multiple games.

After getting absolutely dominated and destroyed by the Badgers, Howard violently hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, which kicked off a massive melee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a release from the conference, Howard has been suspended for the final five remaining regular season games of the year. He was also fined $40,000. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 and Terrance Williams, Moussa Diabate and Jahcobi Neath are all suspended a game.

Only the rest of the regular season? Only five games? That seems incredibly soft. That seems like nothing more than a glorified slap on the wrist.

Howard attacked a Wisconsin coach! He literally swung on a coach and he’s only getting five games! This is an absolute joke, and should be treated as such.

Congrats, Michigan. You can have your coach, who attacked a man, back for the conference tournament. Have fun watching March Madness from your couch. Wisconsin will be busy playing in it.