Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Suspended For The Rest Of The Regular Season

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for multiple games.

After getting absolutely dominated and destroyed by the Badgers, Howard violently hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, which kicked off a massive melee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

According to a release from the conference, Howard has been suspended for the final five remaining regular season games of the year. He was also fined $40,000. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 and Terrance Williams, Moussa Diabate and Jahcobi Neath are all suspended a game.

An update from the Big Ten Conference about the incident following Sunday’s Michigan/Wisconsin men’s basketball game. https://t.co/jiSGkHJpgC — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 22, 2022

Only the rest of the regular season? Only five games? That seems incredibly soft. That seems like nothing more than a glorified slap on the wrist.

New Angle Shows Insane Carnage Of The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl https://t.co/qhxH4nGKjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

Howard attacked a Wisconsin coach! He literally swung on a coach and he’s only getting five games! This is an absolute joke, and should be treated as such.

Michigan’s Basketball Coach Hits Opposing Coach During Insane Brawl. Should He Be Arrested? https://t.co/N9qo88l00R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

Congrats, Michigan. You can have your coach, who attacked a man, back for the conference tournament. Have fun watching March Madness from your couch. Wisconsin will be busy playing in it.