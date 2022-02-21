New Video Angle Shows The Insane Carnage Of The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl

A new video shows the insanity of the Wisconsin/Michigan brawl.

Following the Badgers giving the Wolverines a beatdown, Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit a Badgers assistant after arguing with Greg Gard and all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a WKOW video tweeted by @JeannaTrotmanTV, Howard could be heard saying “don’t f**king touch me” to Gard moments before the melee started.

You can watch the new angle below. It makes things look substantially worse for Howard than the original video.

Here’s really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say “I’ll remember that” to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

I don’t know how anyone could watch this and not put all the blame on Howard. Let’s not forget that this all started over a late timeout!

Howard was pressing Wisconsin’s backups, Gard burned a timeout to not get a 10 second call and Michigan’s coach lost his damn mind.

He hit Joe Krabbenhoft! I can’t remember the last time I’ve ever seen something like this in college sports. Now, in the new angle, you can clearly see he was the one who blew his lid first.

Gard appeared to be trying to explain something to him and Howard just lost his damn mind. It’s beyond pathetic.

Furthermore, he took zero responsibility and appeared to try to play the self-defense card.

Juwan Howard says Greg Gard touching him “unnecessarily” in the post-game handshake line escalated the situation. “I thought it was time to protect myself.” FWIW Gard is 5-11. Howard is 6-9. He also swung at Joe Krabbenhoft a few moments later.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/RlgmosIOLi — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 20, 2022

Just a pathetic showing from Howard and the Wolverines. It’s beyond shameful and all the idiots defending Howard are clowns.

Here’s how Greg Gard described the incident with Juwan Howard. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/3RbwBDQvmd — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 20, 2022

I hope the Big Ten drops the hammer on him. He absolutely deserves to get a lengthy suspension.