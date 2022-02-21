Rams Star Van Jefferson Names Newborn Son ‘Champ’ After Being Born Day Of Super Bowl Win

Rams star Van Jefferson got everyone’s attention Monday when he announced the name he and his wife, Samaria, gave to their newborn son who was born the day the team beat Cincinnati and won Super Bowl LVI.

"It wasn't always picked," the Los Angeles wide receiver explained during his appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." The comments were noted by YahooSports.

"We were really thinking about 'Wynn' and 'Miles' but then it was like, I think it's very fitting to name him Champ," Jefferson added. "And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior."

Rams’ WR @VanJefferson12 recounts how he watched his wife Samaria give birth after Super Bowl LVI on FaceTime. And the name they chose for their baby boy was, of course…Champ. More: https://t.co/SaLNRspsR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

“And my wife is a warrior,” he added. “What she did that whole game and what she did throughout the whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he’s a champ and she’s a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That’s the name we got.”

After the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 at the Super Bowl, a video posted on social media showed the Rams’ wide receiver running out of the stadium after the win when he learned his wife had gone into labor, even though she wasn’t supposed to be due until Feb. 17.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported that Jefferson’s wife was seen “leaving the stadium on a stretcher” ahead of giving birth, the “Today” show noted.

The couple are also parents of 5-year-old daughter, Bella.