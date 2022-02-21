Meghan McCain Calls Biden Administration ‘Jimmy Carter On Acid’

Meghan McCain called President Joe Biden’s administration “Jimmy Carter on acid” ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist Ukrainian territories as independent.

“Putin has always had a tyrannical blood lust for the glory days of the USSR,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“This is about to get so much worse,” she added. “Looking forward to ‘stern sanctions’ from Joe and Kamala and our immediate abandonment of allies in freedom.” (RELATED: Biden Says US Believes Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine, Will Target Kyiv)

“It’s the Jimmy Carter on acid administration,” McCain continued.

Putin has always had a tyrannical blood lust for the glory days of the USSR. This is about to get so much worse. Looking forward to “stern sanctions” from Joe and Kamala and our immediate abandonment of allies in freedom. It’s the Jimmy Carter on acid administration. https://t.co/12VdFeTxJT — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 21, 2022

The former Fox News hosts‘ post included a retweet from BuzzFeedNews correspondent Christopher Miller about Putin’s reported move.

“Wow,” Miller’s tweet read. “This extraordinary Russian Security Council meeting is absolutely bonkers and does give you the sense Putin’s lost his mind.”

Wow. This extraordinary Russian Security Council meeting is absolutely bonkers and does give you the sense Putin’s lost his mind. Seems we’re close to Russia actually recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” as independent and Moscow officially sending troops to help. pic.twitter.com/DxsxDlHqMz — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 21, 2022

“Seems we’re close to Russia actually recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk ‘people’s republics’ as independent and Moscow officially sending troops to help,” he added.

Later Monday, Putin delivered a speech in which he stated that “modern-day Ukraine was in full and in whole created by Russia,” The New York Times noted.

The Russian leader also signed decrees in which he recognized two-separatist territories in Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as independent.

During President Jimmy Carter’s administration, the country was facing rising gasoline prices, high inflation and tension with Russia, the Washington Post noted.