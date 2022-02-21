Michael Jordan Gets Thunderous Welcome In Cleveland, Crowd Is Reportedly Louder For Him Than LeBron James

NBA fans in Cleveland were reportedly more excited Sunday night to see Michael Jordan than LeBron James.

The six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls made an appearance at the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team ceremony during halftime of the all-star game, and he was greeted by thunderous applause. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, Jordan’s welcome was noticeably louder than the welcome for LeBron James, despite King James winning a title with the Cavaliers and being from Ohio.

MJ pulled up and got louder cheers in Cleveland than LeBron. pic.twitter.com/1D7tiFjsZs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 21, 2022

People online are acting like this is some huge shock, but it really doesn’t surprise me at all. LeBron James went from being universally loved to being loathed by a large percentage of sports fans.

That’s what happens when you stay silent on the crimes of China and criticize America at the same time. When you start becoming ultra-political, you’re going to turn people off.

Look no further than LeBron James’ all-time stupid tweet about the heroic police officer who stopped a stabbing.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Michael Jordan has gone out of his way to avoid getting involved in political scuffles, and as a result, people all over the spectrum are huge fans.

Add in the fact it was the NBA All-Star Game and not a packed house of just people from Cleveland, and it’s not hard to see how Jordan received a warmer welcome than the Lakers star.

Michael Jordan running around the court being a comedian. Bringing a smile to the face of everyone. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/vODNz4eRGV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2022

Let us know in the comments if you think LeBron or Jordan is more popular!