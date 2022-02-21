The NFL Will Use The XFL To Test Different ‘Innovation Programs’

The XFL is teaming up with the NFL.

The NFL announced Monday that it’s teaming up with the XFL to test different “innovation programs to further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development on and off the field.” The XFL is set to start again in 2023, and is now owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Learning and innovation around health and player protection will be a principal area of focus, with the XFL working with the NFL on forward-thinking physical and mental fitness programs, studying playing surfaces and equipment, and sharing game trends and data,” the release further stated.

We’re collaborating with @XFL2023 on innovation programs to advance the game of football and create more opportunities for player development 👏 Learn more: https://t.co/0Zo8rq8vRW pic.twitter.com/eRVIMutsOO — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 21, 2022

The fact that the NFL is joining forces with the XFL in a limited capacity to test different stuff should be a pretty good indication that the league will survive this time around.

It famously folded after a single season during its first run and it didn’t even last an entire season before COVID-19 ended its second run.

Now, this will be the third attempt to make the XFL viable, and with the NFL backing it and Dwayne Johnson involved, it’s never had a better shot at succeeding.

If the XFL can’t survive when it has a partnership with the NFL, it’s hard to imagine it ever survives.

NEWS: The XFL and NFL have reached a collaboration agreement to innovate together on game rules, officiating and health & safety, among other areas. XFL chairwoman/owner Dany Garcia made clear this deal is not a precursor to becoming an NFL developmental league. Full story soon. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 21, 2022

As a football fan, I hope it does survive because there’s no such thing as too much football. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that the XFL is a smashing success this time around.