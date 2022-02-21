Six Stabbed On NYC Subways The Weekend After Mayor Eric Adams Announced New Safety Plan

At least six people were stabbed or slashed in New York City subways in the three days following Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ new safety plan announcement, CNN reported.

One man was stabbed in a Queens subway station late Friday, and another man was stabbed during a dispute with three men who approached him in another Queens station Saturday, according to CNN.

A young woman was punched and stabbed three times in the abdomen Saturday afternoon in a Brooklyn subway station, CNN reported.

One man was stabbed in the leg during a failed mugging attempt Saturday evening, and another man was slashed in the arm in a Harlem station just an hour later, CNN reported. Yet another month was reportedly stabbed in the back and arm on a train Sunday afternoon.

The violence continued Monday morning in two separate incidents, CNN reported, when one man reportedly threatened another with a hatchet, and a man struck a woman in the face with a metal pipe.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled an aggressive plan to remove all homeless people from the transit system. The announcement follows a rise in subway crimes, but the mayor immediately ran into opposition from advocates for the homeless. @MKramerTV reports. https://t.co/5YV7YPf3vF — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 19, 2022

Adams announced the subway safety plan Friday, when he acknowledged the problem of mentally ill homeless people violently attacking subway passengers in the city, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Amid Soaring Crime Rate, NYC Mayor Urges Residents To Eat Plant-Based Diet, Compares Cheese To Heroin)

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” Adams said, the NYP reported. “No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

The new plan will involve police patrolling “high-priority” areas in the subway system to remove and relocate mentally ill and homeless people, NYP reported. The plan goes into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.