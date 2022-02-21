Hockey Player Punches A Ref In Viral Video, Gets A Lifetime Ban

A hockey player has been banned for life from his league after punching a ref.

According to BroBible, an unnamed member of the South Shore Kings in the USPHL, which is a juniors league, punched a ref in a video circulating online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation below.

Safe to say, I don’t think he liked what the ref said to him 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zJUe61SMUT — Justin (McLovin) (@tarpsoffmclovin) February 20, 2022

After the incident, USPHL commissioner Bob Turow released a statement and told fans, “The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban. The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities and as such the USPHL will have no further comments at this time.”

Statement From USPHL Commissioner https://t.co/cH760NdVFe — Junior Ice Hockey News (@JrHockeyNews) February 20, 2022

If you play stupid games, you’re going to eventually win stupid prizes. I can’t think of a better way to sum up this situation.

What the hell was this dude thinking? You can’t hit a ref and expect to hang around. Did he think he was Juwan Howard or something?

Hockey is a violent sport, but that doesn’t mean you get to haul and hit the refs. That’s never going to be allowed, and you’re kidding yourself if you think different.

