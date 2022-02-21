Spencer Rattler Drops Hype Video Calling Out His Critics

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler recently dropped a fire hype video.

Rattler transferred to South Carolina after getting benched at Oklahoma in favor of Caleb Williams, and he hasn't forgotten all his critics.

In his video released over the weekend, he highlighted his critics and doubters, and it’s not too bad. Give it a watch below.

Is it a great hype video? Without a doubt. It’s a hell of a hype video, and we all know hype videos are a huge part of college football.

Having said that, this means nothing until he goes out there and wins a ton of games with the Gamecocks.

Just because you can cut a great hype video doesn’t mean that you’re all of a sudden an elite quarterback again. That’s just not how life works.

Let’s remember that he got benched against Texas this past season, and he never got his starting job back. That’s why he had to transfer out in order to see the field again.

So, you’ll have to understand if I’m not exactly sold on the idea that Rattler is 100% back.

I wish him nothing but the best, but until he wins some games, let’s hold off on celebrating him.