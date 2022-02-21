Stephen A. Smith Says Juwan Howard Should Be Suspended For The Rest Of The Season

Stephen A. Smith tore into Juwan Howard after the Wisconsin/Michigan brawl.

After the Sunday day beatdown of the Wolverines by the Badgers, Howard lost his damn mind and hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say “I’ll remember that” to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

Now, everyone is waiting to see what his punishment will be. Will he be suspended? Will he be fired? Well, Smith thinks the punishment should be stiff.

Michigan’s Basketball Coach Hits Opposing Coach During Insane Brawl. Should He Be Arrested? https://t.co/N9qo88l00R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

“He should not be allowed to coach another game this season,” Smith said during the Monday episode of “First Take.”

I agree with Smith 100%, and that should be the minimum that happens. As a coach, you can not take a swing at anyone!

You can’t do it against a player and you can’t do it against a rival coach. The fact that even needs to be stated out loud is mind-boggling.

New Angle Shows Insane Carnage Of The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl https://t.co/qhxH4nGKjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

Whatever the punishment is, it has to send a message and the message has to be that this garbage will never be tolerated.

Firing Howard should 100% be on the table, but at a minimum, he shouldn’t be allowed to return until next season.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. It’s going to be fascinating to see what the B1G does.