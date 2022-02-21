Tom Crean Gets Caught On Zoom Criticizing Aaron Cook

Tom Crean had an embarrassing hot mic moment over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Ole Miss smashed Georgia 85-68, and the head coach of the Bulldogs cut loose on one of his players without realizing a lot of people could hear.

Crean said the following about guard Aaron Cook on a Zoom call he wasn’t aware was up, according to 247Sports:

Aaron is just a — Aaron’s not close to as good as he thinks he is, and every time there’s a problem he wears down. Like I said — I said, ‘If you played with as much edge as you’re talking to me right now, you wouldn’t be having any issues at all.’ But I said, ‘But you’re not going to talk like that, OK? You can play like that, but you’re not going to talk like that.’

Crean also went after a graduate assistant for the fact there was an issue with a suspended assistant coach, according to the same report.

So, all the way around, Saturday was a disaster for the head coach of the Bulldogs. They’re the worst team in the SEC, got blown out by a bad Ole Miss team and then the squad’s head coach got picked up on a mic talking trash.

That’s a very tough look. That’s a brutal situation for any coach to be in!

It’s hard to imagine Crean keeps his job once the year is over. The Bulldogs are currently 6-21 and are so bad that it’s downright shocking.

Now, the head coach got caught tearing into a player on a hot mic. Yeah, it’s safe to say things aren’t going well!

Georgia Basketball is reportedly exploring firing Basketball Coach Tom Crean with cause to avoid a $3.6M buyout, because of an unreported scuffle between 2 of his staff. Definitely has nothing to do with him being 1-12 in the SEC this year.https://t.co/6prF6zLu0g — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 19, 2022

If you ever want to cut loose, you better make damn sure nobody else can hear you!