Editorial

TV Ratings For The Olympics In Communist China Continue To Be Complete Garbage

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 18: Dennis Everberg #18 of Team Sweden is checked by Alexander Yelesin #4 of Team ROC in the first period during the Men's Ice Hockey Playoff Semifinal match between Team ROC and Team Sweden on Day 14 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The TV ratings for the Winter Olympics are still in the garbage.

According to TVLine.com, the Friday primetime broadcast of the games in communist China on NBC averaged 6.34 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number was down 15% from the Thursday night broadcast and it was the second-lowest night for the games in China. The only worse night was Feb. 16.

At this point, you’d have to be willfully ignorant to be surprised by the ratings for the games in communist China.

People literally do not care about what’s going on in Beijing. They don’t at all, and furthermore, some people have been very vocal about refusing to watch the games because of China’s horrific record on human rights.

It’s amazing how badly the IOC botched this situation. The games should never have been brought to China to enrich the CCP.

They should have been played in a freedom-loving country. Instead, they’re being played in a tyrannical dictatorship, and American viewers are tuning out.

You get what you deserve, and the IOC playing the games in China has turned out to be nothing less than an absolute disaster.