Trucker PAC Launches Fund To Support Protests Against US COVID-19 Restrictions

A political action committee is funding a series of trucker protests against COVD-19 restrictions in the U.S., mirroring efforts by Canadian truckers to lift the country’s vaccine mandates and rules.

The Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) launched a campaign Wednesday intended to organize and fund several truck convoys to begin in early March across the United States. (RELATED: ‘Freedom!’: Freedom Convoy Protesters Chant To Interrupt MSNBC Live Report)

“You are cordially invited to peacefully express your constitutionally protected rights,” the campaign’s website reads. “Truckers are the life blood of the nation. Frontline healthcare workers are the first line of defense for public health matters. When they are upset, we should listen.”

The website includes several planned routes for truck convoys to take over the first week of March.

One of two people injured in a Waller County skydiving accident Saturday had died, according to the company that operated the flight.https://t.co/VzhfRTCqbw — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 21, 2022

“I don’t think that anybody wants to be told what to do,” GAPP spokesperson Erica Knight told Fox News. “They don’t want to deal with these mandates and it’s kind of a way to stand up for all the American people against it.”

The group said it was inspired by the efforts of Canadian truckers, who launched weeks-long protests against border vaccine mandates imposed by the Canadian government.

“I’m sure that having a bunch of protesting and standing up for their rights are definitely part of the inspiration here,” Knight told Fox News.

GAPP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.