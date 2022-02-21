Video Captures Moment Helicopter Crashes Right Next To Beach Goers In Miami

A video captured the moment when a helicopter crashed into the ocean Saturday, nearly smacking into beachgoers at a Miami Beach.

The incident unfolded around 1:10 p.m. just off Miami Beach when a helicopter carrying three individuals crashed “under unknown circumstances,” WESH reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video footage captures the helicopter flying over the bustling beach before rapidly descending into the ocean just feet away from the shore. The helicopter narrowly avoids hitting any swimmers.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Police said two of the occupants were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital “in stable condition.”

Wreckage from the crash was removed Sunday, according to Wink News. (RELATED: Two Different Helicopters Crash On Either Side Of Country. One Police Officer Dies, Several Others Injured)

Witness Ana Diaz told Local 10 that her family was screaming for her to run away from the incoming aircraft.

“My family was telling me when they saw the helicopter, ‘Anna come, come, come. It’s going down. It’s going down.”

Witness Shawn Adams told Local 10 “the whole beach ran to the scene.”

“Probably ten guys pulling the skid down so it didn’t collapse, because it was sitting on the blade. When the blade snapped, the helicopter started going over, so while we are pulling the skid down, two guys were inside pulling the passengers out.”