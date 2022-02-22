Tuesday Marks The 42-Year Anniversary Of America Beating The Soviet Union In The Miracle On Ice

It’s been 42-years since America won the Miracle on Ice.

On February 22, 1980, a ragtag group of American hockey players took the ice in Lake Placid with Herb Brooks leading the way and upset the Soviet Union 4-3 in the medal round in the greatest hockey game ever played. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I spoke with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan about his memories of Herb Brooks, his thoughts on athletes protesting, potentially boycotting the Olympics in China and much more. It was a great interview, and he even got a little frustrated with me at one point! Enjoy! https://t.co/9KZ7GghZkh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 17, 2022

The Soviets had a powerhouse program that won gold medal after gold medal, and nobody in the world thought they could lose.

Well, nobody other than Herb Brooks and his roster of young American players.

When America needed a win, our legendary hockey team gave it to us. It was good guys vs. bad guys, freedom vs. communism and America vs. the USSR.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, I don’t know what will!

I sat down with Miracle on Ice hero Buzz Schneider about the legendary game and it’s incredible impact 42 years later. Awesome guy and complete class act! pic.twitter.com/ER5ogtgokG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 24, 2022

It’s also a wonderful reminder of how important and impactful sports can be. That game happened more than four decades ago, but it’s still talked about all the time.

For my own family, we watch “Miracle” every Christmas and my dad could say that movie line for line.

So, on the 42-year anniversary of the greatest hockey game ever played, crack a beer and fire up “Miracle.”