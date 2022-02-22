Badgers AD Chris McIntosh Says Wisconsin Will Pay Greg Gard’s Fine, Basketball Team Has His Full Support After Michigan Brawl

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh released a powerful statement in response to the brawl this past Sunday.

After the Badgers spanked the Michigan Wolverines, Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, which kicked off a massive melee.

In response to the brawl, Howard was fined and suspended for the rest of the regular season, multiple players were suspended and Greg Gard was fined $10,000.

However, he’s not going to lose a penny of his own money.

“Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a ‘Wisconsin fine’ and not a ‘Greg Gard fine.’ Wisconsin athletics will assume the responsibility for paying the fine,” McIntosh said in part Monday night after the punishments were handed out.

You can read his full statement below.

I love this move from the Wisconsin athletic department. The fact Gard got fined is unbelievably stupid seeing as how Michigan caused the entire situation to get violent.

McIntosh has to make it clear he has the backs of the guys he’s responsible for, and that’s exactly what he’s doing by paying Gard’s fine.

He’s sending a message to the entire conference that you’re not going to walk into Madison and cause problems and expect no repercussions.

I’m a Wisconsin man, and I’m damn proud of McIntosh for this decision. We won’t back down or be intimidated. Unfortunately for Michigan, they had to learn that the hard way.