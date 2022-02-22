Two Black Hawk Helicopters Crashed During Training Accident, Utah National Guard Confirms

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training accident Tuesday, according to the Utah National Guard.

The two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during the training exercise at about 9:30 a.m., the Utah National Guard said in a tweet. Although both helicopters were damaged, no crew members were injured, according to the Utah National Guard.

Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation. — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 22, 2022

Jeremy Harris, a reporter from KUTV 2 News in Utah, shared a video of the helicopters seemingly flying in the Mineral Basin area before the crash on his Twitter feed. Harris said he received the video from a Twitter user who gave permission for his outlet to use the footage.

The Mineral Basin area was closed to skiing by Snowbird Ski Resort, according to KUTV 2. The Mineral Basin Express and Baldy Express ski lifts were also closed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Black Hawk Helicopter Goes Down In Maryland At Golf Course)

Officials later clarified the crash took place in the American Fork Canyon, KUTV 2 reported in a subsequent tweet.

In an afternoon press conference, Aviation Public Affairs Officer Jared Jones said it was his understanding that portions of the blade on one helicopter struck the other as it was about to land. He also said that maintenance tests pilots would assess the damage and that the helicopters would be safely moved off the mountain following an investigation.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake reportedly said it was sending its Canyon Units to the area, according to Fox News.