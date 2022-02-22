Editorial

Brian Flores’ Attorney Says He ‘Definitely’ Has ‘Evidence’ Proving Allegations Against Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross

Brian Flores, Stephen Ross (Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images and Eric Espada/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Brian Flores claims to have evidence backing up his allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and in his lawsuit, the former Miami head coach claimed Ross offered him money to purposely lose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ross has denied the allegations, but Flores’ lawyer has hit back.

His lawyer Doug Wigdor says on an upcoming episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that Flores and the legal team representing him “definitely have corroborating evidence” to prove the allegations according to ProFootballTalk.

They also “would definitely” give it to the league if asked.

It will be very interesting to see what this evidence is from Flores and his team. It better be pretty massive to be claiming you “definitely have corroborating evidence.”

That’s not something you just throw around without the means to back it up.

As I’ve said before, Ross has the right to be presumed innocent, but if Flores’ claims of being offered money to lose are proven true, he has to lose his team.

You simply can’t have an NFL owner doing that. It destroys the integrity of the game and the league.

It will be fascinating to see how it all plays out, and make sure to keep checking back for our latest updates.