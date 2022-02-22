Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73.

Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.

Beckel’s death was announced by columnist Cal Thomas in a Facebook post late Monday. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Biden Calling Peter Doocy ‘A Stupid Son-Of-A-B*tch’)

“My friend and spiritual brother, Bob Beckel, has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved,” Thomas wrote. “We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another.”

Prior to his time at Fox News, Beckel managed former Vice President Walter Mondale’s presidential campaign and worked in the State Department under former President Jimmy Carter.

RIP Bob Beckel. What memories I have of our friendship. More to come on The Five tonight. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/AOiiHvYReS — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 22, 2022

Beckel’s death was mourned by many of his Fox News co-workers, including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, who praised the analyst for his kindness and sense of humor.

“He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already. God bless you, God speed, Bob Beckel,” Hannity said.

“RIP Bob Beckel. What memories I have of our friendship,” Perino tweeted.

